Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting 10 November 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 10 November 2023 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms (in English and in Norwegian). The Extraordinary General Meeting will have the following agenda:

1 Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

2 Approval of the notice and agenda

3 Private Placement; Issuance of Tranche 2 Shares and amendment of articles of association

4 Subsequent Offering; Issuance of new shares and amendment of articles of association

5 Amendment of the existing convertible loans

6 Approval of new convertible loans

7.1 Board authorization to issue shares in private placements

7.2 Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues

8 Renewal and amendment of the 2023 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan

9 Approval of the updated 2022 Plan document

10 Approval of the 2023 Plan document

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact:



Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

