Sage Teams Up With World Series Champion Manager Joe Maddon To Break Down Decision Making For Business Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the industry leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology solutions for small and mid-sized businesses and Official Finance Software Partner of Major League Baseball, is proud to announce a partnership with three-time MLB Manager of the Year Joe Maddon. This Postseason collaboration will advance Sage's spotlight on MLB manager insights, highlighting Maddon's legendary decision-making process to yield takeaways for baseball fans and business leaders.

Just like managing business, managing baseball is all about tight competitive margins and data. Sage works to surface business insights for its customers through high-quality, trusted products and services, delivered with a human touch. The two-time World Series Champion will help Sage do just that for fans and customers through a four-part content series, titled“The Maddon Mentality." Through the lens of iconic moments in his Postseason career, Maddon will share his perspective on how business leaders can better balance insights and their instincts to navigate high-pressure decisions. The first episode entitled Manage the Momentum launched recently and will be followed by a series of other topics that will undoubtedly resonate with any industry leader, baseball enthusiast, or employee seeking career advancement.

“Joe Maddon has showcased leadership at the highest levels throughout his illustrious career,” said Aziz Benmalek, President of Sage North America.“Our partnership with Joe this MLB postseason and into 2024 will help us offer more invaluable insights and be a great demonstration of effective leadership and management at high-stakes levels.”

In addition to the Sage-Maddon Mentality video content series, MLB will also produce "What Would Joe Do," an engaging social media content series presented by Sage for the Postseason. Each entry will feature Maddon sharing context and perspective on how he would approach crucial, timely decisions during the ongoing Postseason and encourage healthy debate among fans on how they would approach those same key decisions.

“I have been fortunate to learn from many great leaders throughout my career,” said Maddon.“Baseball is a sport rich with countless datapoints that inform decision making, but it's ultimately a game where managers must make very human decisions. Partnering with Sage to explore that intersection and share a few of the lessons I have learned along the way was an exciting opportunity for me.”

Sage is thriving in its inaugural year of a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball , the company's first North American sports partnership. The pairing aims to enhance the in-game experience for fans by offering a suite of integrations with insights and analysis focused on pitching decisions and managerial insights.

Throughout the season, Sage's integration within MLB has enhanced the viewing experience for fans through platforms including Sage“Pitching Decisions,”“Pitcher Power Rankings,” and“Manager Interviews,” which have highlighted the instincts and insights of baseball played at the highest level. These features are designed to offer fans a more intimate understanding of the strategies, decision-making, and analytical thinking involved in each play. During the season, Sage creative has run during MLB games across various media platforms, including TBS, Apple TV+, MLB Network, and MLB.

