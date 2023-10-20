Digitize Designs Spotlights 3D Innovations At SOUTHTEC 2023, Celebrating Inc 5000 Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bo HelmrichGREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated for its recent distinction in the Inc 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing companies and ranked #1377 nationally, Digitize Designs is geared up to spotlight its expertise at SOUTHTEC 2023 . Furthermore, with their impressive regional accolade of #4 on the Inc 5000 List in the Greenville/Anderson Upstate area, the company is proud to exhibit on their home turf.The paramount Southeast manufacturing event is scheduled at the Greenville Convention Center from October 24th to 26th, 2023. Attendees are invited to delve into Digitize Designs' groundbreaking offerings at Booth #A67125E.Established in 2016, Digitize Designs has rapidly gained prominence as a frontrunner in 3D scanning and digitization. Their portfolio boasts elite 3D scanners, software, and automated OEM scanning in alliance with industry giants such as Scantech, Artec 3D, Faro Technologies, AESUB, among others."Our expertise transcends merely selling premium products. We adeptly handle intricate 3D scanning endeavors, ensuring unparalleled 3D CAD, reverse engineering, inspection, and beyond. We remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver unparalleled service, masterful support, and tangible time/cost efficiencies," emphasizes Patrick Paz, Digitize Designs' Head of Engineering.As the Southeastern U.S. evolves as a central manufacturing hub, SOUTHTEC 2023 stands out as the crucial platform for industry professionals eager to immerse themselves in the latest manufacturing innovations. Bo Helmrich, CEO and Founder of Digitize Designs, remarks, "Revisiting SOUTHTEC, particularly in our Greenville stronghold, is a genuine honor. The event epitomizes the Southeast's burgeoning innovation in manufacturing, and we are exhilarated to play a pivotal role in this transformative phase and reconnect with familiar and new industry friends."For attendees venturing from afar, Digitize Designs extends a warm invitation to visit their headquarters at the avant-garde NEXT Manufacturing Facility in Greenville, shedding light on their recent technological marvels.About Digitize Designs:Solidifying its stature since 2016, Digitize Designs is at the forefront of 3D scanning and digitization. The enterprise exemplifies quality, innovation, and exceptional client service, commanding an array of top-tier 3D scanners, software, and pioneering solutions. Their recognition in the 2023 Inc 5000 list is a testament to their significant imprint on contemporary manufacturing and digitization.

