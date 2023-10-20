Southesk Gottman Plans To Invest In An International Energy Trading Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG S.A.R., October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Southesk Gottman, a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets, today announced its plans to invest in a joint venture energy trading firm whose share continues to increase at a rapid pace.The energy trading company, that will receive significant support from Southesk Gottman, is mainly specialized in energy commodities like liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas and its main purpose is to generate and develop proficiency in trading energy commodities. Southesk Gottman focuses on recreating the value of the markets together with other counterparties by insuring innovative supplying and efficient extraction solutions.The new energy trading firm has a predictable high level of technically recoverable gas resources and besides using these resources to furnish the local energy demand, the first development stage consists in producing substantial gas quantities, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate as well as liquefied natural gas. As part of the cooperation, the parties are enabled to elaborate independent and guiding marketing that will influence the expertise cumulation. The cooperation involves connecting with customers from regions that register high demand for energy products.“We do expect this investment to undertake a progressive path towards international energy trading and to mark the success of our business development. We are confidently expanding our operations and we are creating renowned asset categories for future production. Our former experience will significantly turn energy trading into an accomplishment for the business developers”, said Kam Thye, Communication Manager of Southesk Gottman.“We consider this investment as a logical strategy to enhance the energy sector, which is a fast-growing one, as we continue on our energy transformation path. This strategy increases the flexibility of energy markets, which must accept the increasing number of new and intermittent renewable energy sources. We are grateful for Southesk Gottman's assistance, and we will work closely together to achieve our common goals”, said one of the officials of the energy trading company.About Southesk GottmanSouthesk Gottman is a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets. Southesk Gottman attracts and retains talented individuals from the world of trading and brokerage to provide a more bespoke, educated, and developed level of service. Southesk Gottman's core front office team wields an impressive repertoire of 125 years combined commodity options trading experience. Our global presence allows us to provide exemplary service with execution offerings across a variety of markets. Southesk Gottman has developed an extensive network of partnerships with the largest firms in the industry.

