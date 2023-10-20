CARTER MANUFACTURING JOINS AVIATION HYDROGEN PROJECT LED BY MOOG INC.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carter Liquid Hydrogen FETCH Bearing Project

Carter Liquid Hydrogen Bearing

Precision bearing specialist CARTER MANUFACTURING supports ground breaking aviation hydrogen project with liquid hydrogen compatible bearings.

BURNSVILLE, MN, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Precision bearing specialist CARTER MANUFACTURING is proud to be participating in a ground breaking development of an aviation hydrogen project; Future Engine Technology for the Control of Hydrogen (FETCH). This key project is a collaboration of the University of Bath/IAAPS, Cranfield University, along with companies; Moog Inc., Baker Hughes Druck, Curtiss-Wright and Carter Manufacturing.The collaboration, led by Moog Aircraft in the UK, is focused on the development of the key technologies required to exploit the benefits of future aircraft hydrogen fuel systems. The project has secured match funding from the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) program, a joint Government and industry investment and is one of a number of initiatives designed to maintain and grow the UK's competitive position in civil aerospace design and manufacture.Carter Manufacturing's contribution to this innovative project is to develop bespoke bearing solutions for liquid and gaseous hydrogen. This is based on their unrivalled experience in developing bearings for cryogenic applications, such as rocket propulsion, commercial industrial pump applications, along with scientific research.From critical space to commercial aerospace applications Carter provides precision bearings including; hybrid, thin section, spherical plain and miniature, which are LNG, LOX, CH4, LH2 and LN2 compatible. Karl Brundell, Managing Director of Carter Manufacturing comments,“We are delighted to be part of this ground-breaking collaboration, driving the development and innovation of this important sustainable aviation initiative.” He added,“The FETCH collaboration is an excellent example of our commitment to accelerate the development of hydrogen powered aircraft and underlines our expertise in developing bearings which excel in challenging and complex hydrogen applications.”Carter Manufacturing has decades of experience within the cryogenic industry extending to fully submersible pumps within the energy sector, to liquid oxygen turbo pumps in the space sector. Bearings supplied by Carter undergo rigorous cryogenic testing procedures after assembly and before shipping. This includes submerging our bearings in liquid nitrogen and performing quality inspection tests to ensure that bearings arrive at our customer's facilities having already successfully performed in cryogenic temperatures.More at: .Tel: +1 888 501 5444 email:

