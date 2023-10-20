New Book Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide To The Entertainment Industry Now Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the secrets to fame and fortune in showbiz. This insider's guide unlocks the door to your dreams of stardom.

New book "Finding Fame" offers insider guide to achieving success in entertainment industry. Now available on Amazon. Authored by industry vets.

- Greg ReidNEWTOWN, PA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Book Provides Guidance on Entertainment Industry CareersA new book titled "Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to the Entertainment Industry" by author Michael Fomkin has been published and is now available for purchase on Amazon. The book aims to offer guidance and insights to those looking to pursue careers as artists, entertainers, and other roles in the entertainment industry.The book provides information from industry veteran professionals on topics such as expert advice, coverage of various entertainment fields, industry secrets, networking, audition and portfolio development, overcoming rejection, financial and legal aspects of the business, and real-life success stories.The author, Michael Fomkin, has experience as an entrepreneur, investor, Broadway producer, and talent agent. The book is published by the Mark Victor Hansen Library, known for the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series.More details about the book can be found at where it is available to purchase as a print book or e-book.Those interested in media inquiries, interviews, or review copies can contact:Deneen White856-373-3346The release of this career guide aims to support aspiring entertainment professionals in achieving their goals through expert advice and insights. The book covers key topics to equip readers with valuable knowledge as they embark on their journey in the entertainment industry.

