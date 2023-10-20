Southern Rock Titans Robert Jon & The Wreck Drop New Single Hold On,” A Soulful Ode To The Touring Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit - Adam Kennedy

New Music Continues to Flow on Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, Out Now On All Digital Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the heart of Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to redefine classic rock, solidifying their position as powerhouses in the Southern Rock realm. Listen to their latest offering, "Hold On," available now on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, is a riff-based rock classic produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley. Delving into the poignant challenges of life on the road, the track captures the sentiment of every working entertainer with its hard, rocking melodies and soulful lyrics. Capturing the essence of endurance and yearning, the lyrics paint a picture of the relentless passage of time and the eternal tug of home. Watch the Official Music Video now“'Hold On' is a track that wrestles with the question of every touring musician of how long can you hold on to this crazy lifestyle of being on the road, away from loved ones and family,” comments Robert Jon.“The song was recorded at Village Studios in LA and started out as a soundcheck riff, with promise. It turned into a riff-based rock classic, with soaring vocals and ripping guitar lines.”The release of "Hold On" follows the band's prior single "Stone Cold Killer." Accompanied by the band's first foray into animation, the "Stone Cold Killer" music video was directed and animated in black and white by Marco Pavone, introducing a fresh visual narrative while maintaining the band's authentic Southern Rock essence.Having formed in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have consistently grown, both in their musical prowess and their fanbase. In addition to the release of their new studio album 'Ride Into The Light,' this year also saw RJTW release their first-ever concert film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique, which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries.Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.Robert Jon & The Wreck are touring extensively in 2023, bringing their new music to fans both in the United States and Europe. They are currently on a European tour, covering countries like Germany, the Netherlands, UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland. After wrapping up in Europe on October 8th, the band will head to the U.S. in November. They will start by supporting The Mavericks for four shows, followed by their own headline tour that will continue until December 10th and end the year with newly added shows supporting Blackberry Smoke. For more details and ticket information, visitUS FALL TOUR 202311/16/23 - MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre*11/17/23 - EL CAJON, CA - The Magnolia*11/18/23 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*11/19/23 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*11/25/23 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit11/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly11/28/23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House11/29/23 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre – (Support for Joanne Shaw Taylor)11/30/23 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x1012/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry12/29/23 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ***12/30/23 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall ***12/31/23 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ****SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS*** SUPPORTING BLACKBERRY SMOKEUS TOUR 20242/7/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room2/8/2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis2/10/2024 - Winter Park, CO - Devil's Craft2/13/2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips2/14/2024 - Austin, TX - Antone's2/15/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint2/16/2024 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary2/17/2024 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club2/18/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah2/20/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - House of Music Tallahassee2/28/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar2/29/2024 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station3/1/2024 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds3/2/2024 - Maryville, TN - The Shed3/3/2024 - Nashville, TN - City WineryAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of“gatekeepers” who don't believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [, 973.330.1711]

