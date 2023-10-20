Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Explores Neuromodulator Selection: Botox, Xeomin, Or Dysport At Southern Aesthetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuromodulators include Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport.

Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Owner and Lead Surgeon of Southern Aesthetics, returns for an interview on Neuromodulators Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport?

- Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned as the esteemed owner and lead surgeon of Southern Aesthetics , Dr. Penelope Treece, MD , offers expert insights into the world of neuromodulators in an exclusive interview. With a focus on understanding the nuances of Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport, Dr. Treece provides guidance to individuals seeking the ideal treatment for wrinkle reduction.Unveiling the World of NeuromodulatorsDr. Treece begins the conversation by explaining the fundamentals. "Neuromodulators are a class of injectable cosmetic treatments designed to temporarily relax the muscles responsible for wrinkles. They work by inhibiting the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that instructs muscles to contract. The outcome? Smoother, more youthful skin."Comparing Botox, Xeomin, and DysportThe heart of the discussion lies in a detailed comparison of the three leading neuromodulators:Botox: As the pioneering neuromodulator, Botox has earned enduring popularity. Dr. Treece highlights its formulation, which includes complexing proteins, prolonging its action and delivering longer-lasting results.Xeomin: Dr. Treece underscores Xeomin's purified composition, free from added proteins, which minimizes the risk of allergic reactions or resistance over time. Notably, Xeomin is acclaimed for its rapid results, with its effects often becoming visible within 24-48 hours.Dysport: Dr. Treece notes that Dysport, with smaller molecules compared to its counterparts, boasts a swift and uniform dispersion. This characteristic makes it particularly suitable for treating larger facial areas, such as the forehead, with results typically manifesting within 2-3 days.Onset and DurationThe interview delves into the onset and duration of these treatments.“Botox typically requires three to seven days to become effective, and its results endure for three to six months. Xeomin, on the other hand, yields results within 24-48 hours and maintains them for three to six months. Dysport, characterized by a 2-3 day onset, sustains results for three to six months.”Balancing Cost and BenefitsDr. Treece discusses the financial aspect of these treatments. She explains that the cost of neuromodulator treatments varies, based on the specific product, units required, and provider fees. In general, Botox is positioned as the most expensive option, followed by Xeomin and Dysport.Choosing the Right NeuromodulatorThe conversation then shifts to the pivotal factors in selecting the most suitable neuromodulator:.Desired Results: Dr. Treece emphasizes that "Botox provides long-lasting effects, while Xeomin and Dysport offer a rapid onset.".Budget: She notes that "Botox tends to be the costliest option.".Medical History: Prior to treatment, Dr. Treece advises individuals to discuss any allergies or medical conditions with their healthcare provider.Dr. Treece underlines the significance of consulting a qualified healthcare professional to determine the optimal neuromodulator based on individual requirements. Their expert evaluation will guide individuals toward the most appropriate treatment.Beyond Science: The Art of ConfidenceThe interview also highlights the importance of the human element in the quest for beauty. Dr. Treece encourages individuals to consider provider experience, provider philosophy, and intuition.“Opt for a practitioner experienced in neuromodulator treatments for refined results and ensure your provider's approach aligns with your goals, whether you seek a subtle, natural appearance or a more noticeable transformation.” Dr. Treece concludes by suggesting that individuals trust their comfort level when selecting a provider, ensuring that they feel confident in their choice.About Southern AestheticsSouthern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in YOU.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact :

