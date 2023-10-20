(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Woman Praises Alter Behavioral Health's Help in Treating PTSD in Irvine

- Former Patient, Amber T.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The effective treatments and caring staff at Alter Behavioral Health have earned fervent praise from a woman who attended its facility in Irvine, California. She was especially enthusiastic about Alter's therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).“It is such a blessing to be in the hands of the best care our country has to offer,” wrote the patient, Amber, in a five-star review.“I am grateful that they offer so many therapies to help you heal from PTSD or any other disorders or addictions. There is no other facility that has the Spirit of God not only in the facility but within every doctor, therapist, counselor, (and) staff team member. It's a beautiful program that absolutely works!!!”As Amber wrote, PTSD is one of several mental health conditions treated at Alter Behavioral Health (866-498-6399), a top-rated mental health program in Southern California. Besides Irvine, its locations include Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, and San Diego, which specializes in crisis intervention. Alter strives to make high-quality mental health care accessible to adults by applying a modern approach that treats the whole person, not just their condition. Each patient's physical, psychological, social, and educational needs are meticulously assessed, and therapy is designed to treat the patient holistically - body and mind - and with their unique needs in mind.Like all mental illnesses, PTSD is a complex condition that can arise from any number of painful events in someone's life, from physical and emotional abuse to serious accidents, catastrophic illness, and the loss of a loved one, as well as the physical and emotional damage that war inflicts. Research has shown that some 3.5 percent of U.S. adults suffer from PTSD each year; about 1 in 11 will be diagnosed with it at some time in their life. Nightmares are typical of the condition, but the sufferer may also experience waking flashbacks and intrusive thoughts of fear, anger and other destructive emotions, which can be triggered by loud noises, physical touch, sudden movements – anything that can remind the person of the original trauma.Alter Behavioral Health's Irvine facility provides a supportive, comforting environment for those seeking help for PTSD. Residential patients have 24-hour care from Alter's team of highly trained medical and mental health experts. They're treated in a secure, distraction-free setting and have the opportunity to build a community of support with others who share their recovery journey.Alter uses evidence-based PTSD treatments that have long been accepted by the therapeutic community. The most common is cognitive-behavioral therapy, a“talk therapy” approach that seeks to change behavior by changing negative thought patterns and false beliefs. Other strategies include prolonged exposure therapy, in which the patient imagines their trauma ( ) in detail so they can face their fears in a safe, controlled environment; and stress inoculation, exposing the patient to limited stress so they can learn coping skills. Alter also offers group therapy, in which patients help each other by sharing stories of common experiences, and family therapy for those whose PTSD has caused distress in family relationships.Medication may also be offered for symptom relief, including anti-anxiety drugs and sleep medications. One choice that Alter's team has found to be effective is the variety of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, which regulate mood, sleep, and appetite.These PTSD treatments are part of Alter's design as a sanctuary for exploring, treating, and educating patients and their loved ones about their conditions. For more information about how Alter can help with PTSD or another mental disorder, visit Alter Behavioral Health or call 866-498-6399.About Alter Health GroupTMAlter Health GroupTM provides a range of mental health services that combine the latest science and evidence-based treatment with compassion and understanding to help people recover, grow, and build a better life than they had before. To that end, its network of mental health and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities provides a diverse array of treatments and services that aim to promote holistic healing. With several locations in Southern California, Alter Health GroupTM is proud to serve people throughout California and beyond, with clients coming from across the United States.

