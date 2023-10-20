(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/20/2023 - 10:03 AM EST - Covalon Technologies Ltd. : Announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 295,000 deferred stock units to certain of its directors and officers. All DSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. Covalon Technologies Ltd. shares V.COV are trading unchanged at $1.44.

