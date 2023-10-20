Attijari Bank – Ratings Lowered; LT FCR Outlook Remains Negative

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Attijari Bank (AB) to ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively, from ‘B-’ and ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has lowered AB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) by one notch to ‘c’, from ‘b-’, and the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘bb-’, from ‘bb’. AB’s Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate has been affirmed.



The change in AB’s FCRs and BSR follows a lowering in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia and also reflects the more challenging operating environment and weaker economy. The downward adjustment of our internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness is primarily driven by Tunisia’s increased external refinancing risks, aggravated by large external financing needs as well as impaired shock absorption capacity in view of the modest level of foreign exchange reserves and limited replenishing revenues. Moreover, CI views that the absence of an agreement with the IMF translates into decreasing investor confidence as well as growing risks to the country’s capacity to honour its external obligations in a timely manner. Fiscal strength is weak, marred by high central government debt and chronic budget deficit. The sovereign assessment takes into consideration elevated political risk and its adverse impact on the already fragile fiscal and external balances.



The downgrade of AB’s ratings reflects our view that downside risks for the banking sector have risen significantly and pressure on banks’ credit profiles has increased due to rising financial stability risks and persistent macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Consequently, we have revised the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) assessment for Tunisian banks to ‘c+’ (from ‘b-’), indicating significant risk. The banking sector remains weak with increased vulnerability to sovereign-induced shocks and unsatisfactory key financial metrics in certain areas. AB’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) incorporates CI’s assessment of AB’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity position would be impacted.



Although the ESL is assessed as Moderate, the assumption of parent support has not resulted in any rating uplift given the level of the BSR and our internal assessment of sovereign risk. AB’s parent bank, Attijariwafa Bank (AWB), is a large financial institution operating across the African continent but with the majority of assets in Morocco. AWB displays a satisfactory financial profile and therefore support for the smaller AB would be expected.



AB’s CFS incorporates the financial credit strengths of good loan-loss provision coverage, lower than peer and sector NPL ratio despite the sharp rise in NPLs in 2022, solid liquidity, sound profitability, and majority ownership by AWB – Morocco’s largest bank. The CFS also takes into account the difficult operating environment, a modest capital position, and limited financial disclosure with accounting based on Tunisian standards (as is the case for the sector). The adoption of IFRS this year could adversely impact asset quality.



Earnings strength in terms of revenue is solid. The ROAA is good and the second highest in the peer group of CI-rated banks in Tunisia, and operating profit is at a sound level. The Bank’s operating efficiency is satisfactory and the cost of risk low. AB’s profitability performance has for many years been amongst the best in the sector. The Bank’s performance has been driven by increased revenue on the back of growth in both net and non-interest income, aided by a low cost of funds relative to the market. Results for the bank-only figures to end-June 2023 showed a good performance. Net profit was higher by 15% with operating income rising by a similar percentage, supported by higher interest income. Higher net profit was achieved despite an increase in the cost of risk. We expect sound results for 2023 barring any sovereign event.



Loan asset quality was previously good but is now considered satisfactory following the large rise in NPLs in 2022. Despite the rise in the NPL ratio to 7.8%, it remains well below that of the sector NPL ratio. Loan-loss reserves remain in excess of NPLs, but coverage fell from the previous high level. CI expects pressure on AB’s loan asset quality metrics this year and next due to continued stress on the Tunisian economy, higher interest rates and inflation, and the impact of global (particularly European) economic factors. Higher interest rates and lower growth will likely impact borrowers’ ability to service loans in the already weak Tunisian economy. The risk of the sovereign has implications for Tunisian banks. Along with the sector, AB’s asset quality would come under pressure, particularly if the economy weakened further and an event risk occurred. In addition, it is targeted that Tunisian banks will finally move to IFRS (and IFRS 9, although a phase-in on capital requirements and provisions is likely to be adopted) from 2023. Accordingly, more NPLs may be booked and provisions may rise.



AB’s solid liquidity alongside its sound funding position is an important rating driver. The Bank’s stock of liquid assets is at a good level and higher than that of peer banks and the sector overall. The loan-based liquidity ratios are sound, including the loans to deposits and stable funds ratios. Most banks in Tunisia access funding from the Central Bank of Tunisia. However, AB’s level of central bank funding was nil at end June 2023. In prior years it has been minimal. Funding diversification is supported by subordinated debt, including a facility from the IFC.



AB’s other CFS constraint is a modest capital position, with the total CAR not significantly above regulatory requirements. The overall capital position of the Bank currently provides only limited capacity to absorb shocks. A higher core capital ratio would be beneficial in CI’s view given the challenging operating environment and heightened credit risks.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to AB’s ratings as indicated by the Negative Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, resulting in a rating change of more than one notch over the period, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting AB’s financial profile.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-22. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1995. The ratings were last updated in October 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



