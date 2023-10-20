(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank, one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, unveiled a pivotal step in its digital transformation journey at the Ajman Digital Government pavilion during GITEX Global 2023. Will be most grateful to you if you can kindly publish it.



20 October 2023



Ajman Bank Unlocks Agility and Innovation with

Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc Platform at GITEX Global 2023

The bank announced a strategic partnership with Codebase Technologies to launch its new retail super app, marking the institution's transition into an era of unparalleled digital agility. The Digibanc platform, developed by Codebase Technologies, underpins Ajman Bank's super app. To further amplify the bank's digital capabilities, Cloud4C and Microsoft Azure cloud so-lutions have been integrated. This collaboration is geared towards unlocking enhanced customer value, stream-lining operations, and driving increased revenues through state-of-the-art innovation.



Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, remarked, "This isn't merely a platform upgrade. It's a paradigm shift in our operational approach, leveraging advanced tools, automation, and enhanced capabili-ties to navigate the evolving banking environment. The Digibanc platform has been pivotal in our transition to a more customer-focused, innovation-driven model. The transformative power of technology and cloud solutions in the financial sector is undeniable. As a front-runner in the UAE banking scene, we're committed to harnessing these innovations to elevate customer experiences and boost our operational efficiency."



Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc platform serves as Ajman Bank’s new epicenter of innovation, offering a full front-to-back technology stack to address the bank’s business and operational needs. Leveraging Digibanc’s mi-croservices architecture and ready-to-market components, Codebase Technologies has implemented a new tech-nology foundation from which Ajman Bank can create and launch digital banking products and services, benefit from enhanced customer analytics, and optimize internal workflows. Through its API-first approach, the team integrated Digibanc with key third-party partners, including Kong, Infobip, Microblink, and Aquant, enhancing Ajman Bank’s collaboration with fintechs and improving its customer-centric offering.



As financial institutions embrace a more flexible approach to product and service development, the Digibanc platform empowers Ajman Bank with a flexible innovation center that is highly scalable and agile. Thanks to the platform's unique API-first architecture, the bank can embrace collaboration in new ways by seamlessly integrat-ing fintechs into its customer offering. Digibanc also provides the bank with the flexibility to fine-tune business logic and workflows on the fly, as well as launch new customer experiences through a composable banking ap-proach made possible by Digibanc deployed on the cloud.



Tamer Al Mauge, Managing Director - MENA, commented, “Digibanc has exponentially enhanced Ajman Bank’s capabilities to become a digital-first leader. With its new technology platform in place, the bank’s team has an extreme degree of flexibility over their products and services, customer journeys, and improved insights into their business as a whole. With these enhanced capabilities, Ajman Bank has reinvented its approach, and we’re proud to have helped pave the way.”



Taking a cloud-first approach to fortify the underlying operational foundations is a primary step toward long-term agility, scalability, and flexibility. As an Azure Expert MSP, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and one of the few firms globally to achieve 11 Advanced Specializations on Azure, Cloud4C was best positioned to support Ajman Bank’s digitalization journey in the cloud without risk by helping deploy the entire Digibanc environment on a well-architected, fully secure Azure cloud compliant with standards outlined by the UAE Central Bank. This allows Ajman Bank to focus on core operations, seamlessly transform, and become future-ready powered by a next-gen digital banking platform on a fully managed intelligent cloud.



“In the current experience economy, banking users demand the best services backed by exceptional speed and security at their fingertips. By choosing Microsoft Azure, Ajman Bank can now seamlessly innovate, deliver per-sonalized services, and grow their business without worrying about internal IT challenges. Cloud4C’s Mission Crit-ical Operations Center, powered by a proprietary AIOps-driven Self-Healing Platform, 25 Centers of Excellence, and 650+ dedicated Azure experts, guarantees that all cloud requirements are met and managed with utmost agility and confidence,” added Rakesh Reddy, Regional Director of MEA at Cloud4C.





About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individu-als, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest tech-nology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for share-holders and customers alike. For more information visit



About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solution fintech firms. With a vi-sion to "disrupt the way technology is utilized for a greater purpose," the company engineers impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups.



Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobank financial propositions worldwide, with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market, establishing itself as a pioneer in digital banking technology in the global banking industry.



The company's award-winning DigibancTM fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital banking platform that enables institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial experiences. The platform's open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, fostering collaborative experiences across the financial services landscape. Built on a component-based, micro-services architecture, DigibancTM provides a robust and agile environment for launching new financial products and services at speed and scale.



About Cloud4C



Cloud4C is the world’s largest automation-driven, application-focused Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP), addressing enterprise transformation journeys end-to-end for more than 4000+ organizations, including 60 of the Fortune 500. Cloud4C offers multi-cloud migration and AIOps-driven managed services at zero data loss guaran-tee, supporting cloud environments with multi-availability zones, four-way DR architecture and advanced cyber-security, under a single SLA.

We adhere to local and global compliances like NESA, Dubai ISR, SAMA, GDPR, IRAP, RBI, MEITY, OJK, MAS and FedRamp etc. Our Banking Specific Cloud practice currently supports more than 40 banks on the Bank-in-a-Box (BIB) framework and RegTech practice. Cloud4C is also a global premium supplier of SAP and a trusted RISE with SAP partner, providing underlying services and infrastructure for SAP HANA and S/4HANA on Cloud



