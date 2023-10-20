Azerbaijan, UK Defense Ministries Hold Staff Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Defense of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland held 6th Staff
talks.
The meeting held at the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's
International Military Cooperation Department discussed security
issues, the current state, and prospects for the development of
bilateral military cooperation.
The issues in the humanitarian sphere, as well as the
contribution to the upcoming exercises and training on mine
clearance, were also discussed. The sides expressed confidence that
joint military cooperation will continue to be beneficial for both
parties.
Then the guests visited one of the military units. A briefing
and video on the military unit's establishment history and main
activities were presented to the delegation.
Following the meeting with the servicemen who participated in
the courses organized by the UK, the parties exchanged gifts.
