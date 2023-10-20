Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Sign Document On Cooperation In Field Of Social Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
A delegation led by Azerbaijani Labour and Social Protection
Minister Sahil Babayev, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, has laid
flowers at the monument to the National Leader at Heydar Aliyev
Square in Tashkent and paid tribute to his memory, Azernews reports.
The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labour and
Social Protection has reported that Minister Sahil Babayev met with
the Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mansurbek Olloyorov.
The Minister underlined that as a result of joint efforts of the
heads of state of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the long-standing
relations between the two countries have developed and reached the
level of strategic partnership.
The documents signed between the two countries in the past
period were highlighted. In particular, the special significance of
the "Agreement on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate
Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Uzbekistan" signed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat
Mirziyoyev in August 2023 was brought to attention in the dynamic
development of strategic partnerships.
It was noted that the construction of a secondary school on the
initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the liberated
town of Fuzuli is another manifestation of the friendship and
brotherhood of the two countries.
Information was presented on social reforms and successes
achieved in our country in recent years, the DOST concept, and
digital achievements in the social sphere.
M. Olloyorov said that the successful continuation of relations
between our countries in the social field is a source of
satisfaction and important work is being done to expand these
relations.
It was noted that there is a great potential for expanding
cooperation between the two institutions in the process of social
reforms, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings in the
past period in strengthening the relations was noted.
S and M.Olloyerov signed the Memorandum of Understanding
"On cooperation in the field of social protection" between the
Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Agency for Social
Protection under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan".
The document envisages improvement of social legislation and
digitalisation of social services, organisation of social services
for vulnerable groups, adoption, mediation, disability assessment,
rehabilitation, etc. Cooperation and the exchange of experience and
information are planned.
The Azerbaijani delegation familiarised itself with the
experience of social enterprises established for vulnerable groups
in Uzbekistan.
MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107276892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.