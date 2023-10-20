Russians Moving Reserves From Mariupol To Zaporizhzhia - Guerrillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans are monitoring the transfer of Russian reserves from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Our agents in Mariupol report the transfer of a large number of enemy personnel and equipment towards Melitopol. It is connected with the big losses of the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the message says.

In addition, agents of 'ATESH' in the ranks of the Russian army report that the invaders are actively working to strengthen the city with engineering structures and prepare for the defense of Mariupol.

Enemy attacks 21 settlements inregion over last day

"We continue to actively work together with the Mariupol Resistance (@mrplsprotyv) to expel the Russians from the Ukrainian city," 'ATESH' activists emphasize.

As reported earlier, Russians are actively moving troops from Luhansk to the Kupiansk direction.