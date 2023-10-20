Mine Washed Up On Beach In Chornomorsk By Storm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 20, a stormy sea washed up a mine on the beach of Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region.
Vasyl Huliaiev, the mayor of Chornomorsk, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Today a mine was found in our bay," Huliaiev said.
According to him, sappers are currently working on neutralizing the mine.
The mayor also noted that due to the stormy weather, cases of other explosive objects washing ashore are not excluded.
As reported earlier, a storm washed a sea mine into the coastal waters of the Odesa region, and experts conducted a controlled detonation.
