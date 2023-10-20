Ukrainian Armed Forces Repel 30 Assault Attacks In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Adverse weather conditions have not affected the active assault operations of Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction, but they are not successful, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a commentary to the media, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The situation in the Kupiansk direction is very difficult at the moment. Our soldiers repelled 30 attacks there over the last day. These actions were assault attacks. That is, the enemy, despite the weather conditions we have, which would not be favorable for active assault operations, is still going for it. We clearly understand their plans. Our soldiers are standing on the battlefield, but we must not forget the price of such a hold," emphasized Syniehubov.

He noted that the enemy attacks come in waves, after each of which the invaders are forced to retreat to recover. Former Russian prisoners, as well as regular and mobilized Russian military personnel, are taking part in the assaults.

"These are, so to speak, combined groups that operate, of course, with the support of heavy artillery and equipment," noted Syniehubov.

As reported, about 15 localities in the Kharkiv region came under fire over the past day. Three civilians were injured.