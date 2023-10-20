Enemy Shells College Building In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, in the Kherson region, the Russian military shelled the building of a pedagogical college.

This was reported on Facebook by the rector of Kherson State University Oleksandr Spivakovsky, Ukrinform reported.

"Two hours ago... the main building of the Beryslav Professional Pedagogical College of Kherson State University was hit," Spivakovsky said.

He emphasized that the destruction of educational infrastructure is a crime against the future.

As reported, the buildings of the state university in Kherson were damaged as a result of hostile shelling on October 12 and 17.