Baku Initiative Group To Run Major International Events In Future - Executive Director


10/20/2023 10:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Baku Initiative Group plans to hold such events in the future, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said this at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The goal of the Baku Initiative Group is to fight against colonialism. We are fighting not only against France but also against other countries with similar rhetoric. Unfortunately, we have not yet received support from influential states," Abbasov added.

He emphasized that the approach of the Baku Initiative Group is based on the principles of international law.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107276883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search