Martinique Plans To Protest In France To Demand Compensation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A large-scale
protest is planned to be organized in France to put pressure on the
country to achieve compensation for Martinique, Luc Carole from the
Martinique Freedom Party said, Trend reports.
He made the remark in Baku during the international conference
"Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized
by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.
"We plan to hold a massive protest in France to demand
compensation for the poisoning of our people with chemical
substances. France violated our rights and used violence. People
have the right to protect their interests," Carole noted.
"We are fighting to liberate ourselves from colonialism. To
choose our plan of action, we must engage in discussions. Nothing
justifies colonialism. We support countries who want to put a stop
to it, but some of them are not prepared for the process. We must
get together and protest inside our community," he stressed.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107276882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.