Dermacosmetics Market was Dominated by the European Region

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The dermacosmetics market will reach a value of USD 132,743.5 million by 2030, growing at a rate of 8.9% by the end of this decade, as stated by a market research firm P&S Intelligence.



The industry growth can be majorly credited to the increasing consumer purchasing power, the snowballing predisposition toward the spending on appearance, the increasing prevalence of skin ailments, and the growing count of conferences to increase consciousness of dermacosmetics.



As a result of augmented exposure to contaminants and UV radiation, skin diseases as well as photoaging are becoming increasingly common. This brings about sunburns, reduced flexibility of skin, and loss of hair. Stress, unnecessary alcohol consumption and cigarette usage, and other factors can also initiate skin conditions.



Prevalent skin issues comprise psoriasis, hyperpigmentation acne, freckles, dyspigmentation, deep wrinkles, melasma, and atopic dermatitis.



Skincare dominated the dermacosmetics market in the past, as a result of the growing number of skin issues. Likewise, the new range of skincare products comprises products intended to heal elbows, necks, and knees. Additionally, key companies are collaborating on numerous R&D initiatives for improving the prevailing products.



Furthermore, shifting consumer interest in the direction of skin health over aesthetic beauty along with increasing interest in wellness and health, and the growing responsiveness concerning the lasting damage caused by external agents, and pollution, are some of the key factors powering the growth of the industry.



Clinics, medical spas, & salon led the industry, with a revenue share of about 48.7% in the past. This is as a result of the extensive usage of dermacosmetic products in clinics and salons globally, and the provision of an extensive range of skin and scalp treatments.



Furthermore, the increasing necessity for numerous treatments, for example, skin whitening, anti-aging, regrowth of the hair, and removal of the dark spots, along with the high requirement for targeting and classifying precise concerns are additional factors, which are contributive in the increase in requirement for these products in these amenities.



Europe had the largest revenue share. This is as a result of a rise in the incidence of skin ailments and augmented access to a number of skincare products and treatments, along with the increasing occurrence of big businesses focused on manufacturing innovative solutions to meet the increasing customer demand.



Also, the increasing requirement for beauty devices because of increased consciousness and social media impact is powering growth of the regional market, and this will increase even further in the future.



Due to the increasing purchasing power of the customers, the demand for dermacosmetics solutions will continue to increase in the years to come, all over the world.



MENAFN20102023005304011875ID1107276872