Global Dental Floss Market To Reach $884.4 Million By 2028, Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness

The global dental floss market, which reached a size of US$609.5 million in 2022, is projected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years, with an expected market size of US$884.4 million by 2028. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Dental floss is a crucial tool for interdental cleaning, composed of thin filaments made from materials such as nylon or Teflon. It aids in the removal of plaque, bacteria films, and food particles that accumulate between teeth, areas that toothbrushes may not reach effectively.

Dental floss can come in various forms, including waxed or unwaxed, and in ribbon, string, flat, or curved variants. Regular flossing helps prevent dental issues such as tooth decay, cavities, gum disease, bad breath, and oral cancer.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the dental floss market:

Market Segmentation:

The dental floss market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type:



Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Dental Tape Others

By Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the dental floss market include 3M Company, Alfred Becht GmbH, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dr. Wild & Co. AG, Lion Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Sunstar Group, and The Humble Co. AB.

