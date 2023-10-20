Flexible And Cost Saving Deployments Of Fibre Networks Enabled In Europe Thanks To Kontron And Netsia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KRANJ, SLOVENIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fibre operators can reduce costs and time when deploying new and upgrading existing networks thanks to a strategic partnership between Slovenia's Kontron and Netsia, Inc announced today. The collaboration has created a reliable Software-Defined Access (SDA) solution for large-scale rollouts across Europe, combining Netsia's Broadband Suite's virtual network management software with Kontron's Iskratel Lumia Optical Line Terminals (OLTs).



Kontron's portfolio of Iskratel Lumia OLTs – including the Iskratel Lumia T6, the world's fastest PON OLT – and Netsia's Broadband Suite can support current and future generations of PON allowing for a seamless and virtualized technology upgrade on the same hardware when required. This allows operators to skip entire hardware investment cycles and reduces operational expenses when rolling out and maintaining networks.



"The collaboration with Netsia demonstrates the commitment of both companies to solidify our leading role as providers of advanced and open fibre-access solutions,” said Simon Čimžar, CTO of Business Unit Broadband at Kontron.“Together, we can unlock the full potential of SDA and demonstrate it in real-world deployments."



The solution is based on standardised and open architecture that allows operators to remain vendor-independent and free of vendor lock-in. This ultimately provides operators with the flexibility to navigate supply chain obstacles as they can choose and implement a range of network equipment from multiple vendors, enabling a shorter time to market for their network deployments.



The industry-leading temperature range from –40 °C to +65 °C means that Kontron's Iskratel Lumia OLTs can be deployed both at the Central Office and in less thermally controlled remote locations such as street cabinets.



"We believe in the power of collaboration and in forming partnerships that will benefit our customers,” added Bora Eliaçık, CEO at Netsia.“Seeing our innovative telecom solutions implemented at large-scale proves that open, cloud-native solutions are the right answer for operator needs today and for years to come."



To find out more information about the collaboration and the SDA solution, you can book a meeting with Kontron's experts at Network X 2023 on 24-26 October 2023 in Paris, France



About Kontron, D. O. O

Slovenia's Kontron, d. o. o., formerly known as Iskratel is a leading European provider of customised and sustainable fibre-access solutions. With its wide portfolio of comprehensive ICT solutions for the digitalisation of various industries combined with the fast and reliable support, Kontron is present in more than 50 countries worldwide. Kontron takes a customer-first approach, has its own development and manufacturing centres to build its high-quality OLTs and CPE products and has more than 1,000 employees in 10 countries. This enables the group to fulfil the requirements of developing digital environments. Dedicated to drive a progressive, better-connected, sustainable, and secure society, Kontron delivers solutions that continuously reduce operators' environmental impact and energy consumption.

For more information please visit:



About Netsia, Inc.

Netsia, a US subsidiary of Argela, is based in Sunnyvale in the heart of Silicon Valley. With key architects, engineers and product people, Netsia is developing leading edge solutions for the telecom industry with development and implementation support from Argela. Netsia is in active participation with open source communities and standards bodies and provides enriched, telco-grade, and supported distributions of the open source platforms in a continuous manner. Netsia BB Suite is an example of such distributions, based on ONF SEBA Open Source Platform. Netsia is also a member in Broadband Forum (BBF), closely following up and contributing BBF activities.

For more information please visit:



