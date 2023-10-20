Volcanic Retail Signs MOU With Korea Innovation Center Silicon Valley (KIC SV) At 2023 WKBC Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeremy Brockbank, CEO of Volcanic Retail, and Peter Bae, the Executive Director from KIC-SV sign their MOU

- Jeremy Brockbank, CEO of Volcanic RetailANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Volcanic Retail , a leading AI-powered retail sourcing and communication platform to match retail stores with brands, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea Innovation Center - Silicon Valley (KIC - SV) during the prestigious 2023 World Korean Business Convention event held in Anaheim on Friday, October 13th.The MOU was signed by Jeremy Brockbank, CEO of Volcanic Retail, and Peter Bae, the Executive Director from KIC-SV, cementing a collaborative partnership that aims to revolutionize cross-border trade between the United States and Korea.The MOU establishes a strategic alliance between Volcanic Retail and KIC-SV with the key objective of stimulating and supporting Korean startups to export consumer products into the United States.KIC SV will become a Pilot Launch Program of the platform, receiving special benefits and support for the 8 companies participating in the pilot program, including reduced pricing, comprehensive support for onboarding, and access to a streamlined sourcing process on the Volcanic Platform.Both Volcanic Retail and KIC-SV will share progress updates and feedback throughout the Pilot Launch Program and the duration of the MOU. The MOU takes effect from the signed date, October 13th, 2023, and remains in effect until the second-anniversary date."We are excited to join forces with Korea Innovation Center Silicon Valley to bring innovative and competitive Korean startups to the forefront of the U.S. retail market," said Brockbank, CEO of Volcanic Retail.“K Innovation Center is committed to support leading Korean tech startups enter the North American market, from space tech, AI to K beauty and food tech. We are excited to partner with Volcanic to help Korean brands launch and expand in the US retail market,” mentioned Bae.For more information about this partnership and Volcanic Retail's revolutionary E-Commerce platform, please contact Chelsey Gatenby.About Volcanic Retail:Volcanic Retail is a universal AI-powered retail sourcing and communication platform to match retail stores with brands. This cutting-edge solution empowers buyers in the U.S. retail sector to seamlessly connect with sellers from overseas, including Korea. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Volcanic Retail is redefining the future of cross-border trade.About Korea Innovation Center Silicon Valley (KIC-SV):Korea Innovation Center Silicon Valley (KIC-SV) is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration between Korean startups and global tech ecosystems. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, KIC-SV is a vital bridge between the Korean startup community and the world's most influential technology hub.

