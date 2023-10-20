SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 28, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - MPW

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) MPW's recapitalization transaction (the "Recap Transaction") with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California ("DMHC"); (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction's approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in MPW stock during the relevant time frame

