Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled By Rising Disposable Incomes And Urbanization

The global vinyl record market, which reached a size of US$1.7 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market size of US$2.8 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

A vinyl record, also known as a phonograph record, is an analog sound storage device made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. These discs may have a core composed of metal, resin, cardboard, or glass, and they contain grooves with modulated sound information. Vinyl records are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among both music collectors and contemporary artists, making them a cherished medium for music production.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global vinyl record market:

Market Segmentation:

The vinyl record market is segmented based on various factors:

By Product:



LP/EP Vinyl Records Single Vinyl Records

By Feature:



Colored

Gatefold Picture

By Gender:



Men Women

By Age Group:



13-17

18-25

26-35

36-50 Above 50

By Application:



Private Commercial

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Stores Others

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global vinyl record market include GZ Media, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, MPO International (Aker Solutions), Optimal Media (Brand Networks), PrimeDisc International Limited, Quality Record Pressings, d Record Manufacturing, Record Industry, Pallas Group, Stereodisk LLC, United Record Pressing, and others.

Key Attributes: