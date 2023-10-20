Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled By Rising Disposable Incomes And Urbanization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Record Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global vinyl record market, which reached a size of US$1.7 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market size of US$2.8 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.
Market Overview:
A vinyl record, also known as a phonograph record, is an analog sound storage device made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. These discs may have a core composed of metal, resin, cardboard, or glass, and they contain grooves with modulated sound information. Vinyl records are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among both music collectors and contemporary artists, making them a cherished medium for music production.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global vinyl record market: Rapid Urbanization: Urbanization is on the rise globally, and vendors are adopting omnichannel retailing practices to expand their consumer base. Music Enthusiasts and Collectors: Music collectors, audiophiles, and DJs value vinyl records as prized possessions, using them for concerts, shows, and music recordings. Vinyl records also hold significant cultural and historical value in the world of music. Music Label Promotion: Popular music labels are organizing events and offering deluxe or limited-edition albums to promote vinyl records. Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are integrating technological advancements into vinyl records to enhance their capacity, maintain high-definition (HD) audio quality, and reduce production costs. Celebrity Promotion: Celebrities and music personalities are actively promoting vinyl records, contributing to their growing demand. Increasing Consumer Spending: The rising disposable incomes of consumers are driving the demand for vinyl records.
Market Segmentation:
The vinyl record market is segmented based on various factors:
By Product:
LP/EP Vinyl Records Single Vinyl Records
By Feature:
By Gender:
By Age Group:
13-17 18-25 26-35 36-50 Above 50
By Application:
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Independent Retailers Online Stores Others
By Region:
North America Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe
Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Key players in the global vinyl record market include GZ Media, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, MPO International (Aker Solutions), Optimal Media (Brand Networks), PrimeDisc International Limited, Quality Record Pressings, d Record Manufacturing, Record Industry, Pallas Group, Stereodisk LLC, United Record Pressing, and others.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 139
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $2.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Vinyl Record Market
Global Vinyl Record Market Global Vinyl Record Market Tags Albums Music Music Production Phonograph Records Record Industry Vinyl Record Related Links
Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027 Music Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028) Vinyl Record Global Market Insights 2023, Analysis and Forecast to 2028, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107276726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.