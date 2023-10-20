The LED Lighting Market Size To Surge To USD 124.7 Billion By 2027, Reveals Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive report on the global LED lighting market Size, projecting remarkable growth from 2022 to 2027. The report highlights a notable increase in market size, predicting it will soar to a value worth USD 124.7 billion by 2027, a significant rise from USD 75.3 billion in 2022, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during this period. Download PDF Brochure @ Key Segments of the LED Lighting Market The LED lighting market is comprised of several key segments that are contributing to its substantial growth: Product Type: The market encompasses a wide range of LED lighting products, including LED lamps, LED fixtures, and other LED lighting products. Application: LED lighting is increasingly utilized across various applications, such as residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting, among others. End User: End users include individuals, commercial entities, industrial sectors, and municipalities. Geographical Regions: The LED lighting market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Scope of the LED Lighting Report

Report Metric Detail Estimated Market Size USD 75.3 Billion Projected Market Size USD 124.7 Billion Growth Rate 10.6% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Million Units) Segments Covered By Product Type, Installation, Sales Channel, Application, And Geography Largest and fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific

Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the rapid expansion of the LED lighting market:

1 Efficiency: LED lighting is highly energy-efficient, reducing power consumption and environmental impact.

2: LED lights have a longer lifespan, resulting in lower maintenance costs.

3 Initiatives: Governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of LED lighting through incentives and regulations.

4 Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in LED lighting are enhancing product performance.

Challenges

While the LED lighting market is on an upward trajectory, it faces a few challenges:

1 Cost: The upfront cost of LED lighting products can be higher than traditional lighting options.

2 Saturation: In some regions, the LED lighting market is approaching saturation, which may slow down growth.

Opportunities

Despite challenges, the market offers promising opportunities:

1: The potential for retrofitting traditional lighting systems with LED lighting remains high.

2 Lighting: The integration of LED lighting with smart technologies is a burgeoning opportunity in the market.

3 Conscious Consumers: Growing environmental awareness among consumers is expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient lighting.

Key Players

Prominent companies contributing to the growth and competitiveness of the LED lighting market include:

Philips Lighting (Signify)OsramCree Inc.GE Lighting (Savant Systems)Zumtobel GroupEaton CorporationAcuity BrandsLutron ElectronicsHubbellDialight plc

MarketsandMarkets' report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders in the LED lighting industry, offering insights into market dynamics, trends, and opportunities for future growth. With a CAGR of 10.6%, the LED lighting market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.





