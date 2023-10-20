Salmar - Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nils J. Jørgensen, who is closely associated with Arnhild Holstad, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has on 20 October 2023 transferred 1,346 shares in SalMar ASA to his wholly owned private company N Jørgensen Invest AS at a price of NOK 530 per share.
Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.
