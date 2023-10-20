CBD-Infused Skincare Products Gain Popularity For Their Anti-Inflammatory And Skin-Healing Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Skin Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global CBD skin care market, which reached a size of US$1.3 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market size of US$4.3 billion by 2028. This growth corresponds to a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.
Market Overview:
Cannabidiol (CBD), a natural compound derived from Cannabis sativa plants, including marijuana and hemp, is increasingly being used in skincare and personal care products. CBD is typically extracted in powder form and is often mixed with oils such as coconut, olive, or hemp oil to enhance its effectiveness.
CBD-infused skincare and personal care products offer various benefits, including skin-soothing, relaxation, anti-anxiety, pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, hydration, and antioxidant effects. These properties make CBD products valuable for treating dry skin and various inflammatory skin conditions, as well as for improving sleep patterns and managing skin disorders like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Several factors are contributing to the growth of the CBD skin care market: Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness of the benefits of CBD skin care products is driving market growth. Consumers with dermatological issues, such as sensitivity, inflammation, acne, and dryness, are turning to CBD products for relief. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: CBD's strong anti-inflammatory properties are effective in reducing the duration of breakouts and eczema flare-ups, promoting natural skin healing. Cannabis Legalization: The legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational use is fostering market growth, as it removes regulatory barriers. Sustainability: There is a growing focus on minimizing production costs and adopting sustainable methods for CBD skin care product development to ensure resource efficiency. Endocannabinoid System Support: CBD products are recognized for helping the skin's endocannabinoid system balance functions such as oil production and melanocyte production. Consumer Spending: Increasing consumer spending capacity and government funding for the expansion of CBD skincare further support market growth.
Market Segmentation:
The CBD skin care market is segmented based on product type, source, price range, and distribution channel:
By Product Type:
Oils Lotions and Creams Masks and Serums Bath and Soaps Others
By Source:
By Price Range:
By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Stores Retail Pharmacies Others
By Region:
North America Asia-Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe
Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Key players in the CBD skin care market include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannuka LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Dixie Brands Inc., Earthly Body, Elixinol Wellness Limited, High Tide Inc., Kapu Maku LLC (Populum), Kiehl's LLC (L'Oreal S.A.), Lord Jones, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Myaderm.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 148
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $4.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 22.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
