CBD-Infused Skincare Products Gain Popularity For Their Anti-Inflammatory And Skin-Healing Properties

The global CBD skin care market, which reached a size of US$1.3 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market size of US$4.3 billion by 2028. This growth corresponds to a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Cannabidiol (CBD), a natural compound derived from Cannabis sativa plants, including marijuana and hemp, is increasingly being used in skincare and personal care products. CBD is typically extracted in powder form and is often mixed with oils such as coconut, olive, or hemp oil to enhance its effectiveness.

CBD-infused skincare and personal care products offer various benefits, including skin-soothing, relaxation, anti-anxiety, pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, hydration, and antioxidant effects. These properties make CBD products valuable for treating dry skin and various inflammatory skin conditions, as well as for improving sleep patterns and managing skin disorders like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the CBD skin care market:

Market Segmentation:

The CBD skin care market is segmented based on product type, source, price range, and distribution channel:

By Product Type:



Oils

Lotions and Creams

Masks and Serums

Bath and Soaps Others

By Source:



Hemp Marijuana

By Price Range:



Economic Premium

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Retail Pharmacies Others

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the CBD skin care market include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannuka LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Dixie Brands Inc., Earthly Body, Elixinol Wellness Limited, High Tide Inc., Kapu Maku LLC (Populum), Kiehl's LLC (L'Oreal S.A.), Lord Jones, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Myaderm.

