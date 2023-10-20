(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alter Wellness Care Earns a Rave Review for Outpatient Mental Health Treatment in California

- Former Patient, TaylorLAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alter Wellness Care has earned another 5 star review for the outpatient mental health treatment it provides for a variety of conditions.In a recent 5-star Google review, Taylor wrote that she would “highly recommend” this Laguna Beach outpatient treatment facility . In her review, she also praised the comprehensive discussions and treatments during group therapy sessions.“Alter Wellness Care is an amazing facility with staff members that go above and beyond to make sure you get the best possible treatment for mental health,” Taylor wrote.The world-class mental health treatment center for adults in Laguna Beach offers structured clinical programs and an interdisciplinary approach to treatment for its patients. The people who turn to Alter Wellness Care for help can expect to benefit from things like psychoeducational, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and skills development groups, as well as dialectic behavioral therapy, support groups, interpersonal process groups, acceptance therapy, and PTSD and trauma-informed therapy.Alter Wellness Care's programs include two levels of Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs): IOP5, which involves staying at a sober living home for 40 to 60 days and regularly participating in group therapy sessions, and IOP3, which typically involves 30 to 40 days of staying at a sober living home and attending group sessions in the morning or afternoon.In addition, Alter Wellness Care offers a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), which is a structured mental health treatment program that runs for several hours each day, three to six days a week.Whether they're seeking diagnosis or care for an existing diagnosis, the outpatient treatment center's expert staff can help patients with a variety of mental health disorders, ranging from schizophrenia and mild neurocognitive disorder to mental health disorders and psychiatric disorders like depression, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.Alter Wellness Care stands out among other California mental health treatment facilities because of its outpatient treatment, but it's also notable for specialized interventions that aren't always available elsewhere, such as co-occurring mental health treatment for autism. The center accepts many types of insurance coverage as well.It's just one of the world-class mental health treatment centers operated by the Alter Health GroupTM network across Southern California, including the Alter Behavioral Health inpatient treatment facilities in Irvine and Mission Viejo, the Alter Mental Health short-term mental health crisis stabilization unit in San Diego, and California Rehab Campus, a Dana Point facility that offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and co-occurring disorders.Before admission, prospective Alter Wellness Care patients take a thorough assessment to determine the appropriate level of treatment and care. All efforts are made to respond to each patient's individual needs, including financial, medical, and legal considerations, and treatment plans are customized to work best for the person.Learn more about the outpatient mental health treatment available at Alter Wellness Care by calling 866-396-1474 or visiting .About Alter Health GroupTMAlter Health GroupTM provides a range of mental health services that combine the latest science and evidence-based treatment with compassion and understanding to help people recover, grow, and build a better life than they had before. To that end, its network of mental health facilities provides a diverse array of treatments and services that aim to promote holistic healing. With several locations in Southern California, Alter Health GroupTM is proud to serve people throughout California and beyond, with clients coming from across the United States.

