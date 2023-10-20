United States School Furniture Market Set To Soar With CAGR Of 5.5%, Reaching US$ 3.42 Billion By Year 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to FMI, the United States school furniture market experiences a surge in demand for flexible seating driven by awareness of children's posture issues.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States school furniture market size is set to reach US$ 2 billion in 2023. Overall sales of United States school furniture are likely to surge at 5.5% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 3.42 billion by the end of 2033.The United States school furniture market is witnessing several trends and drivers, with one of the most significant being the growing demand for flexible seating options in classrooms. This trend is fueled by the increasing awareness of posture problems among children, which has led to a need for more ergonomic furniture that can support movement and provide comfort.Flexible seating options, including school chairs, yoga balls, couches, and springy stools, have gained traction as schools look for new ways to address the issue of student posture. These seating options allow students to choose a comfortable seating arrangement that suits their needs while providing ample room for movement. The flexibility of these seating options also helps with space optimization, as they can be reconfigured easily to accommodate different classroom activities.Dive into the Booming United States school furniture to Understand the Market in Detail with our Sample Report!Another major driver of the United States school furniture market is the government's investment in programs promoting school building and enrollment. The Obama Administration, for example, invested US$ 1 billion in 2009 to provide preschool education to every child, leading states to follow suit by boosting their investments in early learning. The current Joe Biden-led government also plans to continue these programs by providing high-quality, universal pre-kindergarten education to all three- and four-year-olds in the country.The government's investment in education has a significant impact on the classroom furniture market, as it leads to an increase in the number of schools being built and the number of students enrolled. This, in turn, drives the demand for classroom furniture, including school chairs, desks, and other essential classroom furniture.Innovations in the classroom furniture market have also played a significant role in driving demand for advanced commercial furniture that is aesthetically appealing, multipurpose, and ergonomic. For instance, MiEN Company, which serves the education industry with innovative furniture products, introduced its DIY backless chair in November 2020. The product is designed for active learning environments that encourage students to strengthen their core in a ready-to-learn position. Its backless design allows the school chair to be easily stored away under tables when students prefer to stand, optimizing space in the classroom.In response to evolving education methods like blended learning, the U.S. classroom furniture market is shifting towards innovative, ergonomic, and versatile designs that offer improved aesthetics and multipurpose functionality. This reflects a growing demand for adaptable and comfortable teaching environments.Key TakeawaysThe classroom segment dominated the application type in 2022, accounting for about 76% of revenue.The library and labs segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.The growing emphasis on ergonomics, flexibility, and collaborative learning is driving demand for innovative classroom furniture.The increasing student enrollment in schools across the country is contributing to the need for school chairs and tables in classrooms.Rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions are restraining market growth.The market is highly competitive, and companies are adopting strategies like product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a larger market share.The increasing adoption of green initiatives and sustainable manufacturing practices is expected to create new opportunities in the market."United States School Furniture incorporates ergonomic designs to promote a conducive learning environment, emphasizing the integration of technology and collaborative workspaces. Its emphasis on durability and flexibility aims to enhance student comfort and engagement, fostering a more dynamic educational experience." Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).Competitive LandscapeThe U.S. school furniture market is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape, with prominent brands such as Herman Miller, Steelcase, HON, and Knoll dominating alongside numerous regional players specializing in niche segments.To stay ahead of the competition, market players are also using mergers and acquisitions to expand their reach. For example, Steelcase, Inc. introduced Edvi, a colorful and functional personal storage solution supported by engineered jigs and fixtures that can also function as a mobile seating solution. Steelcase, Inc. also acquired HALCON, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of precision-tailored wood commercial furniture for the workplace, to complement its current portfolio of wood products and offer design and craftsmanship to professionals and customers.Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now!Key Segments in the United States School Furniture MarketProduct Outlook:Seating FurnitureStorage UnitsLab FurnitureOther School FurnitureApplication Outlook:ClassroomLibrary and LabsOthersAuthorSneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market InsightsThe uncoated paper market size is anticipated to expand at 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 steadily, says Future Market Insights (FMI).The facial tissue paper market estimated market size of about US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

