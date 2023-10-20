Perrin Conferences Announces New Venue For National Construction Defect Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Perrin Conferences annual National Construction Defect Conference will take place this year at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans on November 9-10, 2023.

Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting its annual, National Construction Defect Conference on November 9-10, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.National attorneys, corporate counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts are gathering for this premiere conference. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said,"We are excited to host this growing two-day conference in New Orleans. It always delivers a comprehensive agenda on construction defect litigation updates and perspectives valuable to everyone practicing in the industry."The conference chairs are:.Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A..Kelly Behrens, CRIS, Senior Complex Claims Specialist, Vela Insurance Services.Michael Bryant, Vice President, Head of P&C, The RiverStone Group.Steve Lokus, Vice President, Construction Practice Group, Navigators, a brand of The HartfordAttendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions on topics such as a coast-to-coast analysis of construction defect trends, quality control, WRAP policies, risk and liability in 3D printed construction, strategic partnerships, and much more.Some of the featured panelists include:.Rebecca C. Appelbaum, Esq., gartner + bloom P.C., Tampa, FL.Michael F. Barzyk, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Fort Lauderdale, FL.Mark Boyle, Esq., Boyle, Leonard & Anderson, Fort Myers, FL.Anthony Capasso, Esq., O'Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ.Jorge L. Cruz, P.E., Esq., Daniels Rodriguez Berkeley Daniels & Cruz, PA, Tampa, FL.Benjamin W. Dowers, Esq., Gunther Legal, PLLC, Fort Lauderdale, FL.Chad N. Dunigan, Esq., Koeller Nebeker Carlson Haluck LLP, Irvine, CA.Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Kahana Feld, Irvine, CA.Kevin Follett, Executive Claims Analyst, The Riverstone Group, Manchester, NH.Elaine K. Fresch, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young, LLP, Los Angeles, CA.Marcia Garvin, CPCU, SCLA, AIC, Unit Manager, Construction Defect Claims, Amerisure, Farmington Hills, MI.Adam J. Gentile, Esq., Fox Rothschild LLP, Denver, CO.Tom Gesner, CRIS, Director – Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Dover, NH.Jay Graif, Esq., Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP, Scottsdale, AZ.Christine Gudaitis, Esq., Ver Ploeg & Marino, Miami, FL.Ronald A. Hartmann, Esq., Law Offices of Ronald A Hartmann, Los Angeles, CA.Stephen J. Henning., Esq., Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP, Los Angeles, CA.Rosary A. Hernandez, Esq., Burch & Cracchiolo, Phoenix, AZ.Joseph Herbert, Esq., Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Red Bank, NJ.Henrietta Hinojosa, Vice President, National Claim Services, Atlanta, GA.Michael Hinojosa, President and Chief Claim Officer, National Claim Services, Atlanta, GA.Terence Kadlec, P.E., Vice President Engineering & Specialty Services, MC Consultants, Inc., Parker, CO.Won Jai Lee, JD, CPCU, Team Leader, ESIS ProClaim Ridgewood, NJ.Christopher Liegel, Senior Claim Counsel-Casualty Construction, Sompo International, New York, NY.Peter McClellan, P.E., CFEI, LEED AP, Discipline Lead, Mechanical Engineering, SEA Ltd., New Orleans, LA.Richard L. Mendelsohn, Esq., Malaby & Bradley LLC, New York, NY.David C. Metallo, Jr., P.E., Principal Consultant, Rimkus, Birmingham, AL.Phyllis Modlin, Director & Senior Counsel, Specialty International Claims-Casualty, Markel, Carlsbad, CA.Catherine A. Naltsas, Esq., Lynberg & Watkins, Los Angeles, CA.Russell M. Pfeifer, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Miami, FL.Ryan Pitterson, Regional Director of Risk Management, Stratus Risk Associates, Dallas, TX.Scott D. Rembold, Esq., Rembold Hirschman, P.L., Miami, FL.Richard L. Righi, Esq., Righi Fitch Law Group, Phoenix, AZ.Jackeline S. Rodriguez, Esq., Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP, Miami, FL.Jannea S. Rogers, Esq., Adams and Reese LLP, Mobile, AL.Holly Rose, Sr. Claim Manager, E&S/Specialty, Nationwide Insurance, Scottsdale, AZ.Luke P. Ryan, Esq., Shinnick & Ryan LLP, San Diego, CA.Alexa Schmid, Claims Coverage Litigation Counsel, Selective Insurance Company of America, Branchville, NJ.Jay Sever, Esq., Phelps Dunbar LLP, New Orleans, LA.Cynthia Pertile Tarle, Esq., Tarle Law, Carlsbad, CA.Hal Thompson, Claims Counsel, Markel Surety, Columbus, OH.Anita M. Thornell, CCLA, Claims Consultant, Nationwide, Detroit, MI.Emma Tortorici, VP, Claims Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Danville, CA.Vadim Veksler, Complex Claims Manager – Construction Defect, Selective Insurance Company of America, Trabuco Canyon, CA.Thomas Zawistowski, Risk Manager, KPRS Construction Services, Inc., Orange, CAContinuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at if you have any questions regarding accreditation.For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at or visit the Perrin Conferences website at .About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit .For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit .

