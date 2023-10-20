Global Hand Sanitizers Market Dominated By Major Players Like 3M, GOJO Industries, And Reckitt Benckiser

The global market for Hand Sanitizers, valued at US$27 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach US$66.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Gel stands out with a projected CAGR of 12.7%, reaching US$33.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. The Foam segment is also expected to see substantial growth, estimated at an 11.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Key Market Insights:



The U.S. Hand Sanitizers market is estimated at US$9 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 9.5% and 11.1%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

The Hand Sanitizers market includes a competitive landscape with key players such as:



3M Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ITC Limited

Hariraj Cosmetics

Lion Corporation

Kutol Products Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc SC Johnson & Son

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with some challenges. The United States, while experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome the recession threat. The Euro area has witnessed easing headline inflation, contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to see strong GDP growth as it moves away from a zero-COVID policy. India, with optimistic GDP projections, is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, food and fuel inflation, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are actively addressing these challenges to bolster market sentiments.

Corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, but the rise of new technologies is expected to partially reverse this sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, and renewables hold the potential to drive incremental growth in global GDP.

The short-term outlook presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for consumers and investors. Resilience and adaptability will be key for businesses and their leaders to navigate this complex landscape.

