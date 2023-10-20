Noorio Sets New Standard In Smart Home Security With Launch Of T110 PTZ Camera And D110 Video Doorbell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noorio , a leader in smart home security solutions, is making a monumental stride in the realm of advanced smart home security technology. Introducing our newest innovations: the T110 Indoor PTZ Security Camera and the D110 Video Doorbell. These devices are engineered for exceptional connectivity and visual clarity, incorporating a state-of-the-art AI neural engine. They represent a quantum leap in redefining the landscape of home security.

T110 PTZ Security Camera: Key Features Rundown





● Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity: Robust and uninterrupted live streaming for constant and reliable home monitoring.

● AI-Powered Neural Engine : Specifically designed to distinguish between human and pet movement, tailored alert notifications for focused real-time monitoring.

● 2K HD Video Resolution: High detail video clarity, backed by expansive pan-and-tilt functionalities to cover every angle.

● Advanced Auto-Tracking: Equipped with intelligent focus framing to follow movement within the room, adding an additional layer of security.

● 128GB Local Flash Storage: Compatible with a 128GB expansion card that allows for secure footage archiving without the need for an additional cloud subscription. ● Amazon Alexa Compatibility: Integration for hands-free control and accessibility.







The T110 is an intelligent sentinel designed to offer unmatched surveillance capabilities. Utilizing Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 technology , the T110 delivers robust and uninterrupted live streaming, enabling homeowners to monitor their premises with unwavering reliability. It boasts 2K HD video resolution alongside a massive range of pan-and-tilt functionalities, virtually eliminating blind spots in indoor settings. With an impressive auto-tracking feature, the T110 adds an extra layer of high-resolution security through intelligent focus framing, enabling users to track moving objects within the room effortlessly.







The T110 features an advanced AI-powered Neural Engine , meticulously engineered to differentiate between human and pet activities with unparalleled precision. This groundbreaking technology enables customized alert notifications, enhancing the user's real-time monitoring experience. Moreover, the T110 offers 128GB of local flash storage through an expandable card slot, granting users the freedom to securely store personal video footage without the need for an extra cloud subscription. What's more, the device seamlessly integrates with Amazon Alexa, adding a layer of hands-free functionality for elevated convenience and accessibility.

D110 Video Doorbell: Key Features Rundown





● Dual Detection System: Utilizes advanced Radar and PIR sensors to ensure precise alerts with minimal false alarms.

● Parcel Awareness: With Embedded AI Technology, enables advanced package and human detection to keep users informed of critical doorstep activity.

● Adaptable Installation Options: Accommodates either 2 AA batteries or a standard wired power source for continuous monitoring.

● 2K+ HD Resolution and 170° Viewing Angle: Captures exceptional detail in a wide field of view. ● Integrated Two-Way Audio: Facilitates real-time communication for enhanced security and visitor interaction.







The D110 Video Doorbell incorporates both security and convenience, facilitated by its advanced suite of intelligent features . The device accommodates either 2 AA batteries or a standard wired power source, assuring continuous and reliable monitoring of your front entrance. Utilizing a state-of-the-art dual detection system that integrates Radar and PIR sensors, the D110 offers exceptional alert precision, with substantially reduced false alarm frequency.







The D110 Video Doorbell employs sophisticated, embedded AI technology to provide advanced people and package detection , ensuring that users are promptly notified of important deliveries and visitor activity. Equipped with a high-quality 2K+ resolution camera and an expansive 170° viewing angle, the device offers exceptional visual clarity, capturing critical detail within its field of view. Additionally, its integrated two-way audio feature enables real-time communication, enhancing both security and convenience for effortless interaction with various types of visitors.

Jeff, Operations Manager at Noorio had this to say: "We believe that home security should be truly smart and truly adaptable. Our T110 Indoor PTZ Security Camera and D110 Video Doorbell embody our commitment to making home security technology smart and powered by the latest in AI, without compromising on flexibility. These products represent a significant step in the evolution of home security, as we continue to redefine the landscape by providing powerfully smart and DIY-friendly solutions."

Both the T110 and D110 are currently available for sale on Noorio's website: . The T110 is offered at a special introductory price of $59.99, discounted from its MSRP of $69.99. The D110 is available for $129.99, marked down from its MSRP of $149.99.

About Noorio



Noorio was established in 2019, marking its entry into the home security and surveillance industry. Known for its innovative approach to home security, blending cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, the company offers a range of home security products, with the B200 Floodlight Security Camera as one of its flagship offerings. Noorio is committed to making high-quality security solutions accessible to a wide range of consumers, ensuring that security is affordable without compromising on performance. Noorio's mission is to empower homeowners to protect their families and properties, providing peace of mind through its products and services. Noorio has a global presence, serving homeowners and communities around the world with its security solutions. The company's vision is to shape the future of home security, setting new standards and enhancing the safety of homes and communities globally.

