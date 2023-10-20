Brookwood High School's Rennie Curran Being Inducted Into Georgia High School Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former NFL and UGA football standout started Game Changers after his playing career; the non-profit assists student-athletes to reach their full potential

- Rennie CurranATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Game Changers Foundation is proud to announce that its Founder Rennie Curran will be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 21. The ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame (250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313).Curran was a standout linebacker at Brookwood High School. He became the Broncos' all-time leading tackler and was twice named Gwinnett County Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year. Curran was also named as the No. 11 inside linebacker prospect in the nation and to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super Southern 100 and Class AAAAA First-team Defense.“It's an honor to be inducted into this prestigious club,” said Curran.“I fondly remember my time in high school and will forever be proud to wear the Brookwood jersey. Now, I find the same exhilarating feeling by helping others through the Game Changers Foundation which I began following my playing days in the NFL.”Curran's three-year career at the University of Georgia was nothing short of spectacular, where he recorded two first-team All-American titles and two first-team All-SEC. Following his junior year he went on to play in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. During his rookie season, Curran played in nine games and recorded eight total tackles. In May of 2017 Curran decided to retire from the game of football and focus his efforts on using his gifts, talents, and experiences to mentor the younger generation of athletes.The Game Changers Foundation helps athletes from all levels reach their fullest potential in the game of life. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit gamechangersfoundationga .

