Revolutionizing Accounting: Global Artificial Intelligence Market Insights

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023

The global artificial intelligence in accounting market is poised to surge from $2.18 billion in 2022 to $3.24 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable CAGR of 48.7%. Despite geopolitical disruptions impacting global economic recovery, the market is projected to reach $15.69 billion by 2027, growing at a steady CAGR of 48.3%.

Driving Factors and Innovation Thrust

The burgeoning reliance on AI automation in accounting processes is expected to propel market growth. Notably, organizations are increasingly embracing AI technologies, with significant statistics reflecting this transition, including 2% of firms already testing AI and 15% implementing at least one AI technology in their operations.

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Industry Leaders and Innovation Vanguard

Key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Xero Limited are leading the charge, fostering product innovation as the key trend in the market. Notably, product launches like Ramp Intelligence and strategic acquisitions like Silverfin's acquisition of Boltzmann showcase the industry's commitment to driving innovation and leveraging advanced cloud technology.

Unveiling the Market Segments

.Component Diversity: Solutions and Services Forming the Backbone

.Tech Advancements: Exploring Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

.Flexible Deployment: Cloud vs. On-Premises Battle Continues

.Catering All Sizes: Impact on Large Enterprises and SMEs Alike

.Application Expansion: From Bookkeeping to Tax Filing and Fraud Management

Regional Dynamics

While North America retained its position as the largest market in 2022, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, reflecting the global trend towards AI integration in accounting practices.

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market Scope

The report covers prominent regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It delves into market dynamics across various countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

