Argentina Tango Launches New Tango Experience Packages In Buenos Aires, Argentina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travelers can learn and enjoy tango in Buenos Aires with Argentina Tango's new tango experience packages.

- Emilene FariaBUENOS AIRES, CABA, ARGENTINA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Argentina Tango, a company that specializes in providing tango tours and experiences in Argentina, has announced the launch of new tango experience packages that cater to travelers who want to learn and enjoy tango in its home city. The packages are designed to suit different schedules and preferences, and include options such as tango classes, milonga tours, dinner tango shows, and more.The tango experience packages offer travelers a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and history of tango, a dance that originated in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century and has since become a global phenomenon. The packages include:.A tango class with professional instructors who will teach the basic steps and techniques of tango, as well as the etiquette and codes of the dance..A milonga discovery tour with local dancers who will take the guests to authentic and traditional milongas, where they can practice their skills and mingle with the locals..A combination of both the class and the tour, for those who want to have a complete tango experience..A dinner tango show at one of the two most prestigious venues in the city: Teatro Astor Piazzolla or Esquina Carlos Gardel. The guests will enjoy a three-course meal and drinks while watching a spectacular show featuring some of the best dancers and musicians in the country..A combination of all of the above, for those who want to indulge in a full-day tango extravaganza.The packages also include transportation within the city and airport transfers if needed. The prices start from $99 per person and do not include flights, personal expenses, or travel insurance.Maria del Carmen, a manager at Argentina Tango, said:“We are delighted to offer these amazing and affordable experiences to travelers who visit Buenos Aires and want to discover the magic of tango. Tango is a beautiful and expressive dance that can enrich your life in many ways. Our tango experience packages will allow our guests to learn from the best instructors, dance with the locals, and enjoy stunning shows at world-class venues.”Diane Williams, a customer from London, said:“I had a fantastic time with Argentina Tango on their tango experience package last month. The instructors were very friendly and knowledgeable, the milongas were cozy and welcoming, and the show was breathtaking. It was a perfect introduction to tango and I can't wait to come back for more.”Argentina Tango is a company that was founded in 2002 by a native Argentinean and passionate tango dancer. Since then, it has been serving thousands of customers from all over the world who want to learn and enjoy tango in its original form. Argentina Tango offers various services, such as private lessons, group classes, milonga outings, shows, workshops, festivals, customized packages, private tour guides, corporate services, incentive travel, and more.To book the tango experience package or to learn more about Argentina Tango's services, visit their website at or contact them at .

Carlos Dumas

us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other