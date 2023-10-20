Expanding Artichokes Market Fueled By Healthy Eating Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artichokes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Artichokes Market has shown steady growth despite the recent challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts and economic instability.

Driving Force: Health-Conscious Consumer Behavior

The artichokes market is projected to reach $3.53 billion in 2027, with an estimated CAGR of 3.6%. The market's progression is significantly propelled by the increasing consumption of healthy and nutritious foods, as evidenced by the rise in the number of health-conscious individuals who are incorporating artichokes into their diets. This shift is driven by the recognition of artichokes' rich antioxidant content, fiber, and essential minerals and vitamins, offering potential health benefits such as cholesterol control, diabetic management, detoxification, and various anti-carcinogenic and antibacterial properties.

Innovation as a Strategic Trend

Companies within the artichokes market are increasingly focusing on product innovation to stay competitive. Notably, L'Occitane's introduction of the Artichoke body care range highlights the versatility of artichokes in skincare, offering purifying and detoxifying benefits with additional properties like diuretic, fat-digesting, and cholesterol-fighting effects. Such innovative applications contribute to the diversification of the artichoke market.

Explore the latest developments and growth opportunities in the Global Artichokes Market with our sample report -



Key Players: Innovating for Sustainable Growth

Naturipe Farms LLC., General Mills Inc., and Del Monte Foods Inc. are some of the major market players leading the charge in product innovation and sustainability efforts, aiming to maintain their foothold in the dynamic artichokes market.

Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen Market Position

Fresh Express Incorporated's recent acquisition of Dole Plc's fresh vegetable division for $293 million emphasizes the industry's commitment to consolidating resources and product offerings to meet growing market demands, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive range of artichoke products under the Fresh Express brand.

Regional Insights

While Europe maintained its dominance in the artichokes market in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the most significant growth during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

.Product Type: Baby Anzio, Big Heart, Green Globe, Siena, Mercury, Omaha, Fiesole, Chianti, Other Product Types

.Form: Fresh, Frozen, Canned

.Origin: Organic Artichokes, Conventional Artichokes

.Application: Medical Research, Liqueur, Herbal Tea, Cooking, Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

.End-Use: Direct Consumption, Food Processing, Beverage Processing, Other End-Uses

Gain comprehensive insights into the factors driving the growth of the Global Artichokes Market with our detailed report –



Artichokes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artichokes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artichokes market size, artichokes market drivers and trends, artichokes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artichokes market growth across geographies. The artichokes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plant Based Food Global Market Report 2023



Plant Based Butter Global Market Report 2023



Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC