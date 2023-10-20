Evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Asset Management Market Landscape: Dynamics And Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market is poised to reach $9.39 billion in 2027, boasting a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.1%.

Unveiling Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market Key Growth Drivers

1. Cloud Solutions Integration Across Industries

The escalating adoption of cloud solutions across various industries is set to significantly drive the artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market. Facilitating asset utilization and distribution optimization, cloud solutions play a pivotal role in granting asset management firms access to AI software. As evidenced by the data released by Eurostat, the surge in the utilization of cloud computing services in the European Union from 36% in 2020 to 41% in 2021 underscores the widespread adoption of cloud solutions, propelling the growth of the AI in asset management market globally.

2. Focus on Product Innovations

The AI in asset management market is experiencing a profound focus on product innovations, with companies like Aisot Technologies pioneering the development of fully automated platforms for active asset management. These innovations boast remarkable capabilities in automating asset management tasks, integrating AI, neuro-linguistic programming, and quantitative finance, catering to both conventional asset and cryptocurrency markets. Such dynamic product offerings exemplify the trend of leveraging AI capabilities to streamline asset management processes, reflecting the industry's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements.

Strategic Industry Acquisitions

Alarm's acquisition of Vintra highlights the industry's concerted efforts to harness AI-driven video analytics solutions, expanding the horizons of home asset management through advanced video analytics. With a focus on enhancing deep learning programs, the acquisition emphasizes the seamless integration of AI technologies, fostering more efficient and effective asset management practices.

Geographical Market Dynamics

North America currently leads the artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa displaying substantial growth potential in the forecast period, reflecting the global evolution and integration of AI-driven asset management practices.

Market Segments: Redefining Asset Management Dynamics

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market encompasses the following segments:

.Technology: Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Predictive Analytics, Other Technologies

.Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

.Application: Portfolio Optimization, Risk And Compliance, Process Automation, Conversational Platform, Data Analysis, Other Applications

.Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

