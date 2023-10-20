Innovating Diabetes Care: Exploring The Artificial Intelligence Frontier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetes management market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to reach $1.42 billion in 2027, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.4%.

Catalysts of Market Advancement In The Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market

1. Addressing the Escalating Prevalence of Diabetes - The pervasive global prevalence of diabetes is a primary driver fostering the adoption of artificial intelligence in diabetes management. With its ability to monitor crucial indicators and gather untapped data, artificial intelligence offers an innovative approach to managing this complex condition and mitigating associated risks.

2. Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Diabetes Care - Continual technological advancements are reshaping the landscape of diabetes management, exemplified by Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Center's pioneering AI-enabled platform for precision diabetes care, comprising DIA, DIALA, and DIANA. This holistic approach underscores the transformative potential of AI-driven interventions and personalized patient care.

Strategic Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Industry Collaborations

The strategic acquisition of Xbird by Glooko Inc. highlights the industry's concerted efforts to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies and digital coaching methodologies, aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and fostering a comprehensive approach to chronic disease management.

Geographical Market Dynamics

North America currently leads the artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetes management market, with significant growth prospects anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing the global evolution and adoption of AI-driven solutions in diabetes management.

Market Segments: Tailored Solutions for Comprehensive Care

The global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market encompasses the following segments:

.Device: Diagnostic Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices, Other Devices

.Techniques: Case-Based Reasoning, Intelligent Data Analysis

.End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Institutes

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in diabetes management market size, artificial intelligence in diabetes management market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in diabetes management market major players, artificial intelligence in diabetes management market competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in diabetes management market positioning, and artificial intelligence in diabetes management market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in diabetes management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

