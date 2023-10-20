(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles

Muse Treatment Earns Another 5-Star Review for Its Addiction Treatment Program in California

- For Patient, KristyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A woman has offered her praise for the work being done at Muse Treatment to help people overcome drug and alcohol addiction in Los Angeles.In her recent 5-star Google review , Kirsty wrote that she“cannot express my gratitude enough for Muse,” adding that“there are too many names to mention who work here but everyone is just amazing and they really do care about your recovery, so if you are serious about getting clean and sober this is the place.”Muse Treatment is no stranger to glowing reviews from past and current patients as well as their loved ones, and it's recognized as a top option for a Los Angeles rehab. Whether people need drug and alcohol detox, outpatient addiction treatment, inpatient alcohol and drug rehab, or sober living options, the people who come here for help know they can get the right treatment that they need to get back on track to a better future.In addition to standard treatment options, such as outpatient and inpatient rehab and detox services, Muse Treatment offers medication-assisted treatment and the ability to help with dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorders that often coincide with addiction and substance use disorder. Here, mental health wellness is an integral part of the addiction recovery program, so people can get help for all of their struggles beyond addiction.The staff at Muse is dedicated to working with people to address all of their concerns, whether it's suffering from withdrawal during the detox experience, fear about being separated from family, pets, or social groups, or the cost of treatment. Because Muse Treatment accepts many PPO health insurance plans, accessibility is possible here for people across California and other states.At Muse, patients are met by compassionate, knowledgeable experts who keep up with the latest and greatest evidence-based treatment options that take a holistic approach to addiction recovery. The top staff is one of the reasons why Muse patients tend to offer rave reviews and grateful testimonials for the help they've received. At it's core, Muse Treatment helps people recover from alcohol and drug addiction.Muse also takes a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to healing the brain - including“brain mapping” and high-quality assessments that develop a detailed understanding of each patient's physiological state. With this information, the staff is able to make a plan for neural rehabilitation, such as cognitive training and neurofeedback. This stands in contrast to the generic neurofeedback that most treatment centers offer, and because it's individualized, it's possible to determine the most effective possible way to treat people.But it's more than just the styles and manners of treatment that help influence the effectiveness of addiction recovery treatment, which is why Muse also focuses on making its detox and inpatient drug rehab facility comfortable, safe, and peaceful. Here, patients can focus on doing the work they need to get better.In her Google review, Kirsty ended her comments with another note of gratitude for the help she experienced from staff members at Muse Treatment, writing,“THANK YOU to each and everyone of you.”Muse Treatment is proud to be ready and able to help people of all ages and backgrounds overcome their struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and achieve lasting recovery. Here, the future can be brighter. Learn more about the work done at Muse Treatment's Los Angeles drug and alcohol rehab by calling 866-984-9324 or visiting or

Josh Chandler

Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles

+1 800-426-1818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Muse Treatment Los Angeles Addiction Treatment Center