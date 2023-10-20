New Automated Mobile Technology To Support Patients Launches At Rural Tennessee Hospital Edit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical professionals from Big South Fork Medical Center create their own unique ways the application will interact with their patients. September 2023.

Technology aims to help patients avoid costly and possibly deadly complications while also saving hospitals the financial impact of readmissions.

- Scott McNamaraONEIDA, TN, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lean6Health, a medical technology startup based in Oneida, has partnered with Big South Fork Medical Center as the pilot hospital for its new application called Nanci.Nanci is a new way to support patients once they have been discharged from the hospital. Depending on the patient's procedure, they will receive scheduled check-ins via their phone. Based on their responses, Nanci will provide the patient with guidance and interactive support while recovering.“Today, we rely on a stack of discharge paperwork to help patients. That's 1970s technology. Nanci modernizes this process.” said Scott McNamara, Co-founder, and CEO of Lean6Health.Rural hospitals face unique challenges, including the number of readmissions and the high costs associated with them. According to the NIH, 65% of readmissions in the US are potentially avoidable. These wasteful readmissions cost the US healthcare system almost $40 billion per year. By providing real-time support over a mobile device, Lean6Health hopes to save hospitals time and money.However, the big opportunity is saving lives. McNamara continues,“As an example, for every hour that sepsis goes undiagnosed, mortality increases by 7%. If Nanci can help find post-operative sepsis and the patient is instructed to call their care team right away, we can get ahead of a possibly deadly infection.”Nanci will support all aspects of healthcare including but not limited to ER, surgery, behavioral health, dental, oncology, etc.There are several large hospital systems across the US that are following the progress of the Big South Fork pilot. Covenant Health, Tennova, UMass Memorial, Trinity Health, and Adventist Health care are just a few. Once the pilot is completed, Lean6Health hopes to begin rolling Nanci out across the country.In 2024, Lean6Health will also add an optional Artificial Intelligence feature in Nanci to provide information to patients on their recovery, without needing to call their doctor.Nanci is fully HIPAA compliant and available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores and available to the patient once their Provider has enrolled.

Scott McNamara

Lean6Health

+1 423-223-5504

th

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn