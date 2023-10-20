1920'S Prohibition Experience Opens Next Month In Miami's Brickell Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Phone Booth entry

L-R: Cam Harrington & Johnny Weber, Weber Bros Hospitality & Brickell Franchise Owners

Red Phone Booth to Become a Prime Destination ﻿Experience in Brickell with Grand Opening Events Slated for November 17th & 18th

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Red Phone Booth, a true 1920's Prohibition Experience, is slated to officially open their doors on November 17th in the Brickell neighborhood at 1010 Brickell Ave, Suite 500, Miami, FL 33131. With the original location in downtown Atlanta, Red Phone Booth expanded locations that include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX and now Miami, FL.Red Phone Booth is an exceptional prohibition experience featuring a turn of the century craft cocktail selection. With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth will offer an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail and small plate. While the exclusive lounge will be open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests will need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Located at a prime spot in Brickell, Red Phone Booth will feature a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway. The venue will showcase exquisite design elements, including vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. The almost 6,000 square foot venue will feature 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venue. Located on the second level, the Mafia Room is available to rent for private events and has its own private bar, pool table, poker table and flat screen TVs.Red Phone Booth will host various Open House Tours for potential members starting October 31st by appointment only / RSVP. VIP / Members-Only Parties are scheduled to take place on November 14th - 16th and Grand Opening Events on November 17th & 18th (by invitation only). The public is welcome to attend the Grand Opening events on November 17th & 18th after 9:00pm (please see website for dress code requirements). NOTE: Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly.Red Phone Booth offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400 spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Patrons will notice the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices and hand chipped double-reverse pass osmosis ice, garnishes cut to order, a collection of some of the rarest liquors available and over a dozen tinctures, bitters and flavoring agents to help breathe new depth. Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits' history from key leaders in the industry.Red Phone Booth patrons will enjoy exceptional Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu to include Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Polpette and Insalata di Bistecca as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order. Unique menu items to the Brickell location will be the Brickell Shrimp Pizza, Stone Crab Claws and Shrimp Cocktail.Red Phone Booth spared no expense on the latest, state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes. With a strict bi-weekly maintenance schedule, air quality is a top priority at the Red Phone Booth. Extensive time, money, and effort was placed to combat the smoke, utilizing an AAON ventilation system as part of their multiple large rooftop fresh-air units, micro-environment air scrubbers, and other additional temperature-controlled fresh air intakes and exhausts. Additionally, Red Phone Booth installed proprietary Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology which has now been proven to virtually eliminate static SARS-CoV-2. This is the only air purification solution to test SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. Members and their guests can feel safe and have maximum smoking enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge.Red Phone Booth Hospitality was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan. The Brickell location is the first franchise location to open and will be operated by Weber Bros Hospitality."We love the Miami area and we felt that the Brickell neighborhood was ideal for our first Florida location and franchise operation of Red Phone Booth," said Stephen de Haan. "Brickell has an incredible mix of residential, shopping, dining and nightlife that makes this ideal location for adults looking for a unique Prohibition experience where they can enjoy award-winning cocktails while focusing on conversation among friends and colleagues."Red Phone Booth's goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest's expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.﻿Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly. Membership starts at $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate) with packages in between. The Red Phone Booth Brickell location is currently accepting applications for membership.Visit for more information. For membership and tour of the venue, email: .

Tresa Halbrooks

LEGACY PR

+1 615-669-6058

email us here