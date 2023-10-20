Jordan Aid Arrives At El-Arish Airport

Cairo, Oct. 20 (Petra)-- A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane laden with relief aid and medical supplies arrived at Al-Arish Airport in preparation to be delivered to the people of Gaza.The Jordan News Agency Petra's correspondent in Cairo reported that the crossing's road is currently being repaired as a result of the Israeli occupation shelling.

