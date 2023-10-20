Virtualmq Announces Sagar Chandni As Advisor, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise To The Team

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) VirtualMQ is thrilled to announce the addition of Sagar Chandni to our advisory board. With a distinguished career spanning over a decade, Sagar Chandni has proven himself as a visionary professional with an exceptional track record in various industries, including advertising, travel and tourism, co-working/hospitality, startup incubation, and education. His diverse skill set encompasses customer relationship and experience management, stakeholder relations, community building, marketing, consultative sales, content creation, and learning and development.

Sagar's extensive experience has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of numerous organizations. Notable accomplishments include founding Trip Par Chalo, a travel services company with over 200 satisfied customers, and consulting for Beijing Hu Po Technology Private Limited, achieving 20,000+ application downloads in the European market through Google Ads. He also spearheaded the launch of 91springboard, a co-working space that nurtured a vibrant community of 100+ business owners and startup leaders from the ground up. Additionally, Sagar has provided invaluable guidance to over 30 technology startups at the Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration, facilitating their growth, learning, and workspace needs.

Sagar Chandni is not only a remarkable professional but also a dedicated contributor to various communities. He serves as a Community Contributor at Remote First Institute, advocating for remote work and fostering a supportive virtual community. As a Founding Member of the Sales Enablement Society - Mumbai Chapter and a member of the Indian Business Group Chamber of Commerce, he actively contributes to the growth of the business community. Sagar also mentors aspiring entrepreneurs through programs like Google for Startups | 91springboard - Level Up Program, Startup India, and CIBA - Forge Me Program, further demonstrating his commitment to fostering entrepreneurship.

His commitment to continuous learning is evident through his certifications, which include 'Remote working for Everyone' by Harvard, Agile Coaching by IC Agile, Happiness Coaching, and Certified Scrum Master by ScrumAlliance.

Sagar Chandni's passion for driving innovation, fostering growth, and helping businesses succeed aligns seamlessly with VirtualMQ's mission. We invite you to connect with him to explore how his expertise can drive remarkable results for your business.

About VirtualMQ:

VirtualMQ is an innovative global platform that empowers remote workers with the skills needed to conquer the ever-changing business landscape. We connect clients with proficient remote professionals in domains such as IT, data science, finance, and digital marketing. Unlike traditional portals, we take full responsibility for project success, offering clients expert mentorship without extra charges. Backed by industry veterans on our advisory board, we provide access to top talent, guaranteed cost-cutting, and flexible engagement models (part-time and full-time).VirtualMQ makes remote work accessible, breaking barriers and fostering an inclusive workforce. Join us in revolutionizing the future of work.





