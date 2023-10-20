New Caledonia Makes Exploitation Of Its Natural Resources By France Public

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France exploits New Caledonia's natural resources, Maria-Agnes Aquilia from New Caledonia said at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", Trend reports.

"The presence of significant nickel reserves in its subsoil, which are exploited by France within the country, is one of the reasons New Caledonia has not gained sovereignty for more than 150 years since its formation," Aquilia explained. "The high-purity nickel extracted in New Caledonia is strategic in nature, as it is used in a variety of fields, including the production of steel for rockets and satellites, as well as military equipment, such as French fighter jets and submarines".

She stated that New Caledonia will obtain the right to use its mineral resources for the first time in 2024.

Furthermore, Aquilia stated that the French government has provided insufficient support for the extraction of mineral resources and assuring compliance with international environmental protection standards.

This has worsened the situation in some communities and aggravated difficulties related to coastal erosion and global warming, which are followed by natural disasters, she continued.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.