New Caledonia Makes Exploitation Of Its Natural Resources By France Public

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France exploits
New Caledonia's natural resources, Maria-Agnes Aquilia from New
Caledonia said at the international conference "Neocolonialism:
Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", Trend reports.
"The presence of significant nickel reserves in its subsoil,
which are exploited by France within the country, is one of the
reasons New Caledonia has not gained sovereignty for more than 150
years since its formation," Aquilia explained. "The high-purity
nickel extracted in New Caledonia is strategic in nature, as it is
used in a variety of fields, including the production of steel for
rockets and satellites, as well as military equipment, such as
French fighter jets and submarines".
She stated that New Caledonia will obtain the right to use its
mineral resources for the first time in 2024.
Furthermore, Aquilia stated that the French government has
provided insufficient support for the extraction of mineral
resources and assuring compliance with international environmental
protection standards.
This has worsened the situation in some communities and
aggravated difficulties related to coastal erosion and global
warming, which are followed by natural disasters, she
continued.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
