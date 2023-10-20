Turkmenistan Discusses Tourism-Related International Cooperation With Foreign Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 20. Turkmenistan discussed international cooperation in the tourism sector with foreign countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during the participation of Turkmenistan's delegation in the Global Investment Forum within the framework of the 25th session of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which is being held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

The next session of the UNWTO General Assembly discusses issues of international cooperation in the field of tourism, the development of sustainable and responsible tourism, adaptation to climate change and other environmental challenges, improving the quality and safety of tourist services, promoting cultural and natural heritage, and innovations in the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is hosting the UNWTO General Assembly for the first time. The event was opened by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who put forward a number of initiatives for the further development of the tourism industry in the region and the world.