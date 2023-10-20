Turkmenistan Discusses Tourism-Related International Cooperation With Foreign Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 20. Turkmenistan discussed international cooperation in the tourism
sector with foreign countries, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during the participation of
Turkmenistan's delegation in the Global Investment Forum within the
framework of the 25th session of the General Assembly of the UN
World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which is being held in
Samarkand (Uzbekistan).
The next session of the UNWTO General Assembly discusses issues
of international cooperation in the field of tourism, the
development of sustainable and responsible tourism, adaptation to
climate change and other environmental challenges, improving the
quality and safety of tourist services, promoting cultural and
natural heritage, and innovations in the tourism industry.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is hosting the UNWTO General Assembly for
the first time. The event was opened by the President of
Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who put forward a number of
initiatives for the further development of the tourism industry in
the region and the world.
