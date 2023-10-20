France Maintains Double Standards In Realm Of Human Rights - Ethiopian Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France maintains double standards in the realm of human rights, Ethiopia's representative, Fekadu Demissie, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku during the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

Demissie noted that France remembers human rights when it's advantageous and turns a blind eye to some violations when it's inconvenient.

"Authorities leverage their influence to curtail freedom of expression and resort to intimidation. It's crucial for countries, including France, not to manipulate human rights and to be accountable for their actions," he added.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.