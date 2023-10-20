France Maintains Double Standards In Realm Of Human Rights - Ethiopian Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France maintains
double standards in the realm of human rights, Ethiopia's
representative, Fekadu Demissie, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark in Baku during the international conference
"Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized
by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.
Demissie noted that France remembers human rights when it's
advantageous and turns a blind eye to some violations when it's
inconvenient.
"Authorities leverage their influence to curtail freedom of
expression and resort to intimidation. It's crucial for countries,
including France, not to manipulate human rights and to be
accountable for their actions," he added.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107276639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.