France Prevents Preservation Of Guiana's Regional Languages - French Guiana Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France creates
difficulties for the preservation of regional languages in Guiana,
member of the political bureau of the Movement for Social Freedom
and Decolonization of French Guiana Hector Pindard said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the international conference "Neocolonialism:
violation of human rights and injustice", organized by the Baku
Initiative Group on October 20.
"The problem of education in this region is related to the fact
that the curricula are mainly based on French standards. Although
the level of culture and literacy is high, young people face
difficulties in maintaining their mother tongues as a consequence
of colonial policies. These problems in the education system are
reflected at the social level because of attempts to separate young
people from their culture. About 10,000 young people leave school
prematurely and about 6,000 have difficulties in learning," he
said.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan..
