Azerbaijan Speaks Up About Colonial Policy, Others Clam Up - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan talks
about colonial policy when others keep silent, Luc Carole from the
Martinique Freedom Party said, Trend reports.
He made the remark in Baku during the international conference
"Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized
by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.
"Azerbaijan expresses its position when other states prefer to
remain silent on the issue of colonial policies. We have gathered
in Baku and hope to elevate this topic to the UN level in the
future, utilizing the available opportunities. Azerbaijan currently
holds the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and Uganda will
follow. We must carefully discuss our next steps and raise this
issue for public discourse," he emphasized.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
